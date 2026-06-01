Honour Killing Suspect Held After Shootout With Police

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A man suspected of honour killing his sister in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a police encounter, highlighting the ongoing issue of honour killings in India.

Key Points A 25-year-old man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly committing an honour killing.

The suspect, Amir, is accused of killing his 21-year-old sister for having a love affair.

Amir was apprehended after a police encounter where he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police seized the weapon allegedly used in the honour killing.

A 25-year-old honour killing suspect was arrested after an encounter with police, officials said on Monday.

Amir was accused of killing his 21-year-old sister by slitting her throat over a purported love affair she had with a village man.

On Sunday, during a confrontation with the police, he was shot in the leg and nabbed.

Details of the Honour Killing Case

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Amir was allegedly opposed to his sister Adiba's relationship with a local youth, with whom she often spoke over her mobile phone.

During a heated argument on Sunday, Amir allegedly killed Adiba for tarnishing the family name, he said.

The police have seized the weapon allegedly used in the crime.