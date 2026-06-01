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Home » News » Honour Killing Suspect Held After Shootout With Police

Honour Killing Suspect Held After Shootout With Police

June 01, 2026 09:05 ISTgoogle preferred source

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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A man suspected of honour killing his sister in Uttar Pradesh was arrested after a police encounter, highlighting the ongoing issue of honour killings in India.

Key Points

A 25-year-old honour killing suspect was arrested after an encounter with police, officials said on Monday.

Amir was accused of killing his 21-year-old sister by slitting her throat over a purported love affair she had with a village man.

 

On Sunday, during a confrontation with the police, he was shot in the leg and nabbed.

Details of the Honour Killing Case

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Amir was allegedly opposed to his sister Adiba's relationship with a local youth, with whom she often spoke over her mobile phone.

During a heated argument on Sunday, Amir allegedly killed Adiba for tarnishing the family name, he said.

The police have seized the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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