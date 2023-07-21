News
Rediff.com  » News » UP man beheads sister over affair, carries head to police station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 21, 2023 17:26 IST
A young man was arrested in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh on Friday as he walked to the police station with the severed head of his sister, allegedly killed by him over her relationship, the police said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fatehpur area in Barabanki following an argument between Riyaz (22) and his sister Aashifa (18).

 

Riyaz allegedly severed the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the police station with her head when the police arrested him, additional superintendent of police, Ashutosh Mishra said.

Aashifa had recently eloped with her partner Chand Babu, a resident of the same village, Mishra said.

However, the police recovered Aashifa a few days later and sent Babu to jail based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, he added.

A police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem after collecting the required evidence, the ASP said.

According to locals, Riyaz was opposed to his sister's relationship and the duo often quarrelled over the issue, the police said.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the ASP said.

