Honour Killing Suspected: Man Murders Sister In UP

In a shocking incident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his sister in a suspected honour killing due to her relationship with a local youth, sparking a police investigation and heightened security measures.

Key Points A 21-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her brother in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, in a suspected honour killing.

The motive behind the murder is believed to be the woman's love affair with a local youth, which her brother opposed.

The accused brother is currently absconding, and police have formed teams to locate and arrest him.

Police have tightened security in the village to prevent any further unrest following the incident.

In a suspected case of honour killing, a man allegedly murdered his 21-year-old sister by slitting her throat over a purported love affair with a youth at a village here, on Sunday, police said.

Accused On The Run, Police Investigation Underway

The accused Amir (25) is absconding and three police teams have been formed to hunt him down, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar told reporters that Amir was allegedly opposed to his sister Adiba's relationship with a local youth, with whom she often spoke over her mobile phone.

Family Honour As Motive

During a heated argument in this regard on Sunday, Amir killed Adiba for allegedly tarnishing the family name -- slitting her throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The crime weapon was also recovered.

Increased Security Measures

The SSP said the accused is at large and three police teams have been formed to trace him.

Besides, security has been tightened in the village and additional police forces have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure.

According to villagers, the deceased had fallen in love with a local youth, but her family was opposed to their relationship.