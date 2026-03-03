HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval

Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 03, 2026 21:37 IST

x

In a shocking incident in Mathura, a man allegedly committed an honour killing by shooting his sister's lover, leading to a suicide attempt by the sister and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Mathura allegedly murdered his sister's lover due to disapproval of their relationship.
  • The sister attempted suicide after learning of her lover's death and is in critical condition.
  • Police are investigating the incident, with the accused claiming responsibility on social media.
  • Tension is high in the village, and additional police have been deployed.

A man allegedly shot dead his sister's lover here on Tuesday morning over his disapproval of their relationship, police said.

Upon finding out about her lover's death, the 17-year-old girl attempted suicide and is in a critical condition, officials said.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mant) Sandeep Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused, Bhola, from Suhagpur village in the Nauhjheel area, was upset over his sister's relationship with Arjun (29), a truck driver.

The accused allegedly called Arjun, who was sitting near a temple with neighbours, on the pretext of discussing an urgent matter, took him behind the temple, and shot him in the chest with a country-made pistol, the officer said.

Arjun died on the spot, while Bhola fled the scene.

Investigation and Aftermath

Police further said the accused posted a WhatsApp status claiming responsibility for the killing, which was seen by his sister, following which she attempted to hang herself at home.

Family members rushed her to a community health centre, from where she was referred to the district hospital and later to SN Medical College in Agra due to her critical condition.

The officer said tension prevailed in the village following the incident, and additional police personnel have been deployed in view of the upcoming Holi festival.

Evidence has been collected from the spot, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused and recover the weapon used in the crime. The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examination, police said.

Singh said a case has been registered on a complaint lodged by Arjun's brother, and raids are being conducted to trace the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi
Man Stabs Sister-in-Law, Then Commits Suicide in Jhansi
Man Allegedly Stabs Sister-in-Law, Commits Suicide
Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide
Jalgaon Man Shoots Lover, Then Dies by Suicide
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and family in Patna4:05

Chirag Paswan celebrates Holi with party worker and...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO