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Love Affair Suspected As Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Self In UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 13, 2026 14:55 IST

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In a tragic incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly murdered his sister-in-law before committing suicide, prompting a police investigation into a suspected love affair.

Key Points

  • A man allegedly shot his sister-in-law dead in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The man then allegedly died by suicide using the same firearm.
  • Police suspect a love affair as the motive behind the murder-suicide.
  • The incident occurred inside a locked room at the in-laws' house.
  • Investigations are underway to determine the exact motive and circumstances of the crime in Uttar Pradesh.

A man allegedly shot dead his sister-in-law and then killed himself in a suspected love affair case here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 am inside a locked room at the in-laws' house in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, triggering panic after gunshots were heard, officials said.

 

Details of the Incident

Circle Officer (Tamkuhiraj) Jayant Yadav said the accused, Jitendra Prasad (27), a resident of Dharamchak village in Bihar's Gopalganj district, came to his in-laws' house in Basdila Buzurg village under Taryasujan police station limits on Tuesday evening.

He married Shambhu Prajapati's daughter around 11 months ago, police said.

After dinner, he stayed overnight at the house.

Later, on Wednesday morning, he called his 18-year-old sister-in-law Naina Kumari to his room, and the two allegedly locked themselves inside, police said. They said Jitendra first shot Naina dead and then died by suicide by shooting himself.

Panic and Police Response

The sound of gunfire caused panic in the household.

Family members rushed to the room but found it locked from inside, the victim's father Shambhu Prajapati said.

Locals also gathered at the spot, and after peeking through a window, they alerted police, he said.

Police from Tamkuhiraj station, senior officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Akanksha Mishra reached the spot and broke open the door.

Investigation Underway

A forensic team was also called in. The police took the bodies into custody after completing legal formalities. Police said the incident appears linked to a love affair, and investigations are underway to ascertain the exact motive and circumstances.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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