Man Allegedly Stabs Sister-in-Law, Commits Suicide

In a tragic incident in Jhansi, a man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law before committing suicide, highlighting the devastating consequences of unresolved family disputes.

Key Points A man in Jhansi allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law, leaving her in critical condition.

The accused, Mahendra Sahu, was later found dead by suicide near a marriage hall.

A past dispute between the victim's husband and the accused over an alleged relationship is believed to be the motive.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and suicide.

A man allegedly stabbed his sister-in-law in Jhansi district before committing suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and the woman has been admitted to a medical college in a critical condition, they added.

Rakesh Sahu, a resident of Nainagarh, told police that he had gone to work on Saturday morning when his cousin Mahendra Sahu (30), a resident of Hirapura village located nearby, came to his house at around 9 am and repeatedly stabbed his wife Maya Devi (36).

According to Rakesh, he had a dispute with Mahendra two years ago over an alleged relationship between the latter and his wife, which was resolved by the family members.

Mahendra attacked Maya and was later found hanging from a tree near a marriage hall in the area Station House Officer Tulsiram Pandey said.