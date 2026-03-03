Man Shoots Sister's Lover in Mathura Over Relationship Disapproval

In a shocking incident in Mathura, a man allegedly committed an honour killing by shooting his sister's lover, leading to a suicide attempt by the sister and a police investigation.

A man allegedly shot dead his sister's lover here on Tuesday morning over his disapproval of their relationship, police said.

Upon finding out about her lover's death, the 17-year-old girl attempted suicide and is in a critical condition, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mant) Sandeep Kumar Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the accused, Bhola, from Suhagpur village in the Nauhjheel area, was upset over his sister's relationship with Arjun (29), a truck driver.

The accused allegedly called Arjun, who was sitting near a temple with neighbours, on the pretext of discussing an urgent matter, took him behind the temple, and shot him in the chest with a country-made pistol, the officer said.

Arjun died on the spot, while Bhola fled the scene.

Investigation and Aftermath

Police further said the accused posted a WhatsApp status claiming responsibility for the killing, which was seen by his sister, following which she attempted to hang herself at home.

Family members rushed her to a community health centre, from where she was referred to the district hospital and later to SN Medical College in Agra due to her critical condition.

The officer said tension prevailed in the village following the incident, and additional police personnel have been deployed in view of the upcoming Holi festival.

Evidence has been collected from the spot, and efforts are underway to arrest the accused and recover the weapon used in the crime. The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examination, police said.

Singh said a case has been registered on a complaint lodged by Arjun's brother, and raids are being conducted to trace the accused.