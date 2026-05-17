Uncle Arrested For Killing Nephew Over Affair In Palamu

In a shocking case of honour killing, a man in Palamu, Jharkhand, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his nephew due to an affair with his married daughter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Palamu, Jharkhand, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his nephew.

The murder was allegedly motivated by the nephew's affair with the man's married daughter.

The accused attempted to stage the death as a suicide by hanging the body in a forest.

Police investigation revealed the uncle as the culprit, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the weapon.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his nephew over an affair with his married daughter, who is the victim's cousin, in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Details of the Crime

The body of 24-year-old Pawan Singh was found hanging from a tree in a forest in Satbarwa area on Friday.

Singh was allegedly engaged in an extramarital affair with his first cousin who is married and has a child. However, the woman was not interested in marrying Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Yadav told a press conference.

The victim had gone to his cousin's paternal house in a village under Satbarwa police station limit on May 15 to convince her to marry him.

The Arrest and Confession

Her father, Ravi Singh, hit Pawan Singh with a lathi on his head from behind in a fit of rage, killing him on the spot, the police officer said.

Yadav said that Ravi Singh lifted the body on his shoulder and took it to a nearby forest, where he hanged it with a 'gamcha' (traditional cotton towel) from a tree to make it appear like suicide.

A case has been registered against the woman, her husband and brother-in-law on the statement of the deceased's father.

During the investigation, however, the police discovered that Ravi Singh was the culprit and arrested him.

Ravi Singh confessed to the crime, the police said, adding that they recovered the lathi used in the crime.