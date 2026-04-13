Ranchi: Man and Sister-in-Law Die by Suicide Over Illicit Relationship

A tragic incident in Ranchi sees a man and his sister-in-law die by suicide, highlighting the devastating consequences of societal pressures surrounding illicit relationships in India.

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Key Points A man and his sister-in-law were discovered deceased in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in a suspected suicide.

Preliminary investigations suggest an illicit relationship between the two, leading to their tragic decision.

Family disapproval of the relationship is believed to be a significant factor in the suicide.

The incident occurred after the man attended the sister-in-law's elder sister's wedding with his family.

The bodies of a 32-year-old man and his 19-year-old sister-in-law were found hanging from a tree in Ranchi district on Monday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they were in an illicit relationship, and died by suicide as their families did not accept it, a police officer said.

The man was married to the woman's elder sister. He had come to her house with his family to attend her wedding, following which the incident happened.

Discovery of the Bodies

The bodies were found hanging from a tree near Pagla Baba ground at Manjhitoli, said Ram Kumar Verma, the officer-in-charge of the Bundu police station.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said.