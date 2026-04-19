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Man Arrested For Daughter's Molester's Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 18:08 IST

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In a shocking incident in Ranchi, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering an individual accused of molesting his teenage daughter, sparking a legal and ethical debate.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Ranchi for allegedly killing his daughter's molester.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing his daughter's molestation as the motive.
  • The incident occurred in Haratu village under Sikidiri police station limits.
  • Police have recovered the weapon used in the murder.

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly bludgeoning a person to death for molesting his teenage daughter in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said.

The incident had occurred on March 21 in Haratu village under the Sikidiri police station limits. An FIR was registered in this regard on March 22 by the deceased's son, they said.

 

Accused Confesses to the Crime

"The accused was arrested on Sunday after confessing to the crime. He told the police that the victim had molested his 14-year-old daughter. When his daughter narrated the incident of molestation, he beat the victim to death with a stick in a fit of rage," said Barun Kumar, Sub-Inspector at Sikidiri Police Station.

The police have recovered the stick used to kill the victim, and the accused has been forwarded to judicial custody, he said.

Under Indian law, the accused would likely be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will now focus on gathering evidence to support the charges and presenting the case in court. Such cases often raise complex questions about justice and the law.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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