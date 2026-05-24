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Home  » News » Man Kills Mother's Boyfriend, Buries Body In Jharkhand Forest

Man Kills Mother's Boyfriend, Buries Body In Jharkhand Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 24, 2026 11:55 IST

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In a shocking incident in Jharkhand, a man is accused of murdering his mother's boyfriend, leading to arrests and a police investigation into a possible honour killing.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A man in Jharkhand allegedly murdered his mother's boyfriend and buried the body in a forest.
  • The murder was allegedly motivated by a dispute over the romantic relationship between the victim and the accused's mother.
  • Police recovered the victim's body from a forest area after exhuming it based on information from an arrested accomplice.
  • Three accomplices have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, while police are searching for the main accused, Rakesh Munda.

A man allegedly killed his mother's boyfriend and buried his body in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Tungun village in the Lawalong police station area over a month ago, they said.

 

Police said they recovered the victim's body after exhuming it from a dense forest area in Mandhaniya.

Details of the Murder and Investigation

"The main accused, Rakesh Munda, along with three accomplices, forcibly dragged Guddu Munda from a moving bus near Mandhaniya valley. They assaulted him, took him into the forest and killed him. The body was then buried there on March 30 to destroy evidence," SDPO (Simaria) Nagaragoje Shubham Bhausaheb said.

"The murder was allegedly triggered by a dispute over an alleged romantic relationship between the victim and the mother of the main accused, Rakesh," he said.

A case was registered on May 15 after a written complaint was lodged by the victim's father, the officer said.

Arrests and Ongoing Search

"Police used technical surveillance to trace and arrest one of the accused, Mahesh Ganjhu. Based on information provided by him during interrogation, police recovered the body," he said.

Three accused -- Mahesh, Nitesh Kumar and Kamlesh Kumar -- all residents of different villages in Chatra district, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, police said.

Raids are underway to arrest the main accused, Rakesh, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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