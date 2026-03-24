Jharkhand Man Arrested After Killing Mother and Burning Her Body

A Jharkhand man with reported mental health issues has been arrested after allegedly killing his mother and burning her body, prompting a police investigation and forensic analysis.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A man in Jharkhand has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother and burning her body in their home.

The accused reportedly has a history of mental health issues, according to police reports.

Police were alerted by villagers and recovered the remains of the body for forensic analysis.

The accused was apprehended while fleeing to a neighbouring district and has been remanded in judicial custody.

The accused is to be sent to the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi for treatment.

A 40-year-old man "with mental health issues" beat her mother to death and burnt her body in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in their home in Kamrora village under Gudri police station area, and the accused was arrested.

"Namjon Barjo attacked his mother Mary (65) with a stick and a sharp-edged iron weapon, killing her. He burnt the body in the courtyard using wooden logs and fled," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakradharpur, Kumar Vinod, said.

After being alerted by villagers, the police reached the spot and recovered the remains of the body.

"It will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA testing," the police officer said.

Investigation and Arrest

The DSP said the accused had a history of mental problems.

He said that after committing the crime, the man fled towards the neighbouring district of Khunti.

"The police arrested him, and he was later forwarded to judicial custody. We are planning to send him to the Central Institute of Psychiatry in Ranchi for treatment," the DSP said.

Locals alleged that the accused had murdered his father with an axe several years ago and was kept at a mental asylum in Ranchi for some time.