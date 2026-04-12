Man Kills Aunt in Jharkhand Over Constant Taunts, Police Say

A man in Jharkhand has been arrested for the brutal murder of his aunt, allegedly driven by relentless taunts and accusations of witchcraft, highlighting the persistence of superstition in the region.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A man in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand, murdered his aunt due to constant taunts and threats of witchcraft.

The accused confessed to the crime, admitting he attacked his aunt with an axe and buried her body.

Police recovered the axe, blood-stained clothing, and other evidence from the scene.

In a separate incident in Khunti district, two men were arrested for the death of their aunt following a dispute over medicinal plants and accusations of witchcraft.

The victim in the second incident died from injuries sustained during an attack with sharp-edged weapons.

A man murdered his aunt allegedly over constant taunts in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jagannathpur, Raphael Murmu, told reporters on Sunday that 30-year-old Ganga Gagrai of Chirupasia village murdered his distant relative (paternal aunt) Phultudia Gagrai (50) on Thursday night, allegedly over constant taunts by her and buried the victim's body in a field.

"The body of the woman was recovered late Thursday night. During the investigation and based on information revealed by villagers, we started interrogating Ganga Gagrai, and he confessed to his crime," the police officer said.

Police claimed that the accused admitted that the woman frequently taunted him and threatened to offer sacrifice to local tribal deities to cause him harm, which led to his mental distress.

"The man then planned to murder Gagrai, and on Thursday, he was hiding in a dark corner armed with an axe. As soon as the woman passed by, the accused attacked her repeatedly and inflicted injuries on her abdomen and head, resulting in her death on the spot," the SDPO said.

Following the murder, the accused carried the body approximately 500 meters away, dug a pit in a field, and buried it.

"Subsequently, in an attempt to destroy evidence, he threw the tangi (axe) used in the murder into the Kuchika River," police added.

Acting on the information provided by the accused, the police have recovered the axe used in the murder and also the blood-stained cloth of the victim.

Police have also collected the blood-stained soil samples, a blood-stained towel, a green half sleeve T-shirt (worn by the accused during the time of murder), and the trousers worn by the accused.

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody while the last rites of the victim were held on Saturday.

"We are awaiting the post-mortem report of the victim to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted by the victim prior to the murder," Jeteya Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Bois Mundu told PTI.

Second Incident: Dispute Over Medicinal Plants Leads to Death

In another incident, two persons were arrested in Khunti district over death of a woman at a village under Maranghada Police Station, allegedly due to a dispute between an uncle and nephew.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Varun Rajak told reporters on Sunday that there was a dispute between Guiyan Pahan (55) and his nephews Hangra Pahan (25) and Kunwar Pahan (20) over the plucking of Karanj flowers (a medicinal plant) at Katud Niche Toli village under Maranghada Police Station on Tuesday.

"This dispute took a serious turn on Tuesday night when the two nephews barged into their uncle's house and attacked him when his wife Soni Pahan (45) tried to intervene; they attacked her too with sharp-edged weapons," police said.

Both the victims sustained severe injuries.

"Given the critical condition of Soni Pahan, doctors referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi, for advanced treatment. She subsequently passed away while undergoing treatment there. It is reported that the accused had also been levelling accusations of witchcraft against their aunt, alleging that she was a "witch," because their mother frequently suffered from illness," the SDPO said.

Police on Saturday arrested both the accused and recovered the axe and stick used in the crime. Blood-stained soil has also been collected from the scene of the crime.