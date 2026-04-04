Jharkhand Vet Found Dead in Forest, Police Suspect Murder

Police are investigating the suspected murder of a veterinarian found dead in a forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district, with evidence suggesting foul play.

Key Points A 58-year-old veterinarian, Yogendra Yadav, was discovered dead in Tudag forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district.

Police suspect the death was a murder, citing injury marks and signs of torture on the victim's face.

A forensic team and dog squad are investigating the scene to gather evidence related to the suspected murder of the veterinarian.

The victim's family reported him missing after he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

Police said a 58-year-old veterinarian was found dead in a forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday morning.

Police suspected the veterinarian was murdered, as injury marks were found on his face.

The deceased, identified as Yogendra Yadav, was a resident of Gandhariya village in Sadar police station area and his body was found in Tudag forest, around 4 km from his residence.

Investigation Details

Chatra Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandip Suman said, "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. There are injury marks on his face, and it appears the deceased was subjected to severe torture."

A forensic team and dog squad are reaching the spot to collect evidence, he said.

The body has been sent to Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination.

The veterinarian's family members said he left home late on Friday evening on his motorcycle. When he did not return that night, they searched for him, but he was not found anywhere.