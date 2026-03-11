HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hathras Man Accused of Killing Son While Intoxicated

Hathras Man Accused of Killing Son While Intoxicated

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read

March 11, 2026 18:03 IST

In a tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a man is accused of beating his 22-year-old son to death while intoxicated, prompting a police investigation into the alleged patricide.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man in Hathras was allegedly killed by his father while the father was under the influence of alcohol.
  • The incident occurred in Bajidpur village, with the father allegedly attacking his son with a stick while he slept.
  • The victim, Satyaveer, was declared dead at Aligarh Medical College due to the severity of his injuries.
  • Both the father and son were reportedly addicted to alcohol, according to police reports.
  • Police have registered a complaint and are currently searching for the accused, who is absconding.

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father in an inebriated state here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Bajidpur village under the Sikandararao Kotwali area when Komal Singh, under the influence of alcohol, attacked his son, Satyaveer, with a stick while he was sleeping on a cot inside the house, they said.

 

Satyaveer suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Aligarh Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Investigation Details

Circle Officer J N Asthana said both the father and son were addicted to alcohol. The victim's wife, Kavita, has lodged a complaint against her father-in-law.

The body has been sent for postmortem. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

