Hathras Man Accused of Killing Son While Intoxicated

In a tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, a man is accused of beating his 22-year-old son to death while intoxicated, prompting a police investigation into the alleged patricide.

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by his father in an inebriated state here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Bajidpur village under the Sikandararao Kotwali area when Komal Singh, under the influence of alcohol, attacked his son, Satyaveer, with a stick while he was sleeping on a cot inside the house, they said.

Satyaveer suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Aligarh Medical College, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Investigation Details

Circle Officer J N Asthana said both the father and son were addicted to alcohol. The victim's wife, Kavita, has lodged a complaint against her father-in-law.

The body has been sent for postmortem. The accused is currently absconding, and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.