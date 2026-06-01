Land Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Kills Brother, Then Himself

A heated land dispute in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, tragically escalated when a man allegedly murdered his brother before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A land dispute in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, led to a fatal altercation between two brothers.

Ram Bhole allegedly attacked his elder brother, Ram Asrey, with a sharp weapon, resulting in critical injuries.

Ram Asrey died while being transported to Kanpur for advanced medical treatment.

Upon learning of his brother's death, Ram Bhole allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

A man allegedly killed his elder brother with a sharp-edged weapon following a dispute over land partition and later died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Sahiyapur village under the Indergarh Police Station area.

Deadly Land Dispute in Kannauj

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said Ram Asrey (58), who was unmarried, lived with his younger brother Vivek, while their other brother, Ram Bhole (55), lived separately.

According to the police, an argument broke out between Ram Asrey and Ram Bhole on Monday morning over the division of ancestral land. During the altercation, Ram Bhole allegedly attacked Ram Asrey with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured.

Brother Commits Suicide After Murder

Vivek rushed Ram Asrey to the Government Medical College in Tirwa. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to Kanpur for advanced treatment. However, he died on the way, police said.

After learning about his elder brother's death, Ram Bhole allegedly hanged himself from a tree on the outskirts of the village around 11 am, police said.

Police reached the spot after being informed and sent both bodies for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.