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Home  » News » Man Killed In UP Irrigation Dispute

Man Killed In UP Irrigation Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 12:47 IST

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A man in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly beaten to death after a violent dispute erupted over the irrigation of agricultural fields, prompting a police investigation and local protests.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man was allegedly killed in Muzaffarnagar over an irrigation dispute.
  • The victim, Akash Chauhan, was allegedly attacked by two brothers with sticks.
  • A murder case has been registered, and police are searching for the absconding accused.
  • Villagers protested, demanding strict action against those responsible for the death.

A 20-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by two brothers over a dispute related to irrigation of agricultural fields here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Sitabpuri village, they said.

 

Details of the Irrigation Dispute and Attack

Circle Officer Devvrat Bajpai said Akash Chauhan was allegedly attacked with sticks by two accused, identified as Netrpal and Kavishar, in the presence of his mother.

According to the complaint lodged by Akash's mother, Antresh Devi, she and her son had gone to irrigate their fields when the accused arrived and assaulted Akash with lathis following a dispute.

Police Investigation and Villager Protest

The police said the accused later allegedly threw the injured youth into the Ganga canal, following which he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case of murder has been registered against the two accused, who are absconding, Bajpai said, adding efforts are underway to arrest them.

Angry villagers staged a protest outside the government community health centre in Bhopa, demanding strict action against the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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