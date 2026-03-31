Shimla Man Arrested After Confessing to Brother's Murder

A 34-year-old man in Shimla has been arrested and charged with murder after confessing to killing his brother following a drunken dispute, sparking a police investigation into the tragic incident.

Key Points A 34-year-old man in Shimla has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 35-year-old brother.

The accused confessed to killing his brother after a drunken argument and dumping the body near a cremation ground.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who is now facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The incident occurred in the Jhakri area of Shimla, highlighting concerns about alcohol-related violence.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother in the Jhakri area here, police said.

According to the police, the accused, Vikram Kumar, and his brother, 35-year-old Anil Kumar, were drinking liquor when Vikram hit Anil and left him in an injured state near the cremation ground at Rai Khad.

On Monday, a caller informed the police about a body lying in an unconscious state near the cemetery.

A team rushed to the spot but found the person dead, with blood stains on him.

A case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, was lodged, and Vikram was detained for questioning.

Confession and Investigation

During the interrogation, Vikram Kumar confessed to killing his brother following a row.

He said he dumped the body near the cremation ground and fled, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Both are residents of Sarahan village in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla, the police said.