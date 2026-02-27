HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Rajasthan man slits teen son's throat, ends life

Rajasthan man slits teen son's throat, ends life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 27, 2026 16:39 IST

In a tragic incident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a man allegedly murdered his 13-year-old son before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation into the family tragedy.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Radheshyam Vaishnav allegedly killed his 13-year-old son, Vansh Vaishnav, with a sickle in Bhilwara district.
  • After killing his son, Radheshyam Vaishnav consumed poison and died during treatment at a hospital.
  • Police received information from villagers and a team was dispatched to the scene for investigation.
  • The victim was a Class 8 student, and his parents were living separately due to a domestic dispute.
  • A forensic team was called to the scene, and a case has been registered for further investigation into the tragic incident.

A man allegedly killed his 13-year-old son by slitting his throat with a sharp agricultural tool and later died by suicide after consuming poison in Bhilwara district on Friday, police said.

Radheshyam Vaishnav, a resident of Badla village, allegedly hit his son Vansh Vaishnav with a sharp sickle and then consumed Sulphas tablets, Mandalgarh Circle Officer Babulal Bishnoi said.

 

Villagers rushed him to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where he died during treatment.

Bishnoi said police received information from the villagers that Vaishnav had killed his 13-year-old son Vansh by slitting his throat.

Victim's parents separated following dispute

A team from the Badliyas police station immediately reached the spot. The boy was living with his father and studied in Class 8 at Kotdi.

Radheshyam's wife was staying at her parental home following a domestic dispute, according to officials.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot.

A post-mortem of both bodies was conducted by a medical board, and the bodies were handed over to the family.

A case has been registered and further investigation is going on, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
