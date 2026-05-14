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Home  » News » Wild Elephant Kills Man Sleeping Near Kerala Forest

Wild Elephant Kills Man Sleeping Near Kerala Forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 09:05 IST

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A man in Kerala tragically died after being attacked by a wild elephant while sleeping near his forest-adjacent home, highlighting the dangers of human-wildlife conflict.

Key Points

  • A man in Kerala was killed by a wild elephant while sleeping near a forest.
  • The victim and two others were sleeping outside due to the summer heat.
  • The incident occurred near Malampuzha, where wild animals frequently stray into the village.
  • The man had been warned about the dangers of sleeping outside.

A man died after being attacked by a wild elephant while sleeping under a tree in a forest area near Malampuzha, police said.

Tragic Incident Details

The deceased has been identified as Chandran of Akamalavaram near Malampuzha.

 

According to police at Malampuzha station, Chandran and two others were sleeping at a short distance away from the house.

Their house is on the edge of the forest, and they slept outside because of the summer heat.

Police said a wild elephant strayed into the area early in the morning.

While the others managed to escape, the elephant dragged Chandran and attacked him, police said.

After driving away the elephant, residents rescued Chandran, but he had died before the ambulance arrived, police said.

Warnings Ignored

Police said the trio were sleeping in a forested area about 50 metres from Chandran's house.

Officials said that wild animals frequently stray into the village, and Chandran had been warned by villagers and relatives not to sleep outside.

A case of unnatural death will be registered, and the body will be handed over to relatives after postmortem, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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