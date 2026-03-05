HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala

Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala

Source: PTI
March 05, 2026 10:33 IST

A man is in critical condition after a harrowing wild elephant attack in Kulathupuzha, Kerala, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Key Points

  • A man named Prakash was critically injured in Kulathupuzha, Kerala, after being attacked by a wild elephant.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours as Prakash was returning from work near Dally, a location known for frequent wildlife encounters.
  • The elephant reportedly grabbed Prakash with its trunk and attempted to trample him.
  • Local residents intervened to drive the elephant away and transport Prakash to a hospital.
  • Police and forest officials have launched an investigation into the incident, highlighting the ongoing risk of human-wildlife conflict in the area.

A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant at Kulathupuzha here in the early hours of Thursday, forest officials said.

The injured has been identified as Prakash (48), a native of Kulathupuzha.

 

According to forest officials, Prakash was returning from work when he encountered a wild elephant on the way near Dally in Kulathupuzha in the small hours of Thursday.

Forest officials said the elephant grabbed him with its trunk and attempted to trample him.

People who rushed to the spot drove the elephant away and shifted Prakash to a hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Both the police and the Forest Department have started an investigation into the incident.

Forest officials said wild animal encounters are frequent in Dali, which is located close to the forest.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
