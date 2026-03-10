Wild Elephant Kills Forest Watcher in Palakkad, Kerala

A forest watcher in Palakkad, Kerala, tragically lost his life in a wild elephant attack while trying to protect a local community, highlighting the dangers of human-wildlife conflict.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A forest watcher in Palakkad, Kerala, was killed in a tragic wild elephant attack.

The incident occurred as forest staff attempted to drive the elephant away from a human habitation area.

The victim, Shaiju, sustained serious injuries and died despite being rushed to the hospital.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict in Kerala.

A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shaiju (28), who had been working as a watcher in the department for the past three years.

The incident occurred at Chenerikkunnu under Mannarkkad police station limit in the evening when a team of forest staff were trying to drive away a wild elephant that had strayed into a human habitation area, they said.

Shaiju sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, but he could not be saved, police added.