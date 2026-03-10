HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Wild Elephant Kills Forest Watcher in Palakkad, Kerala

Wild Elephant Kills Forest Watcher in Palakkad, Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 21:32 IST

x

A forest watcher in Palakkad, Kerala, tragically lost his life in a wild elephant attack while trying to protect a local community, highlighting the dangers of human-wildlife conflict.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A forest watcher in Palakkad, Kerala, was killed in a tragic wild elephant attack.
  • The incident occurred as forest staff attempted to drive the elephant away from a human habitation area.
  • The victim, Shaiju, sustained serious injuries and died despite being rushed to the hospital.
  • The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict in Kerala.

A forest watcher was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Shaiju (28), who had been working as a watcher in the department for the past three years.

 

The incident occurred at Chenerikkunnu under Mannarkkad police station limit in the evening when a team of forest staff were trying to drive away a wild elephant that had strayed into a human habitation area, they said.

Shaiju sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, but he could not be saved, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village
Wild Elephant Attack Claims Woman's Life in Karnataka Village
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala
Man Attacked by Wild Elephant in Kulathupuzha, Kerala
Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Ranchi
Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Ranchi
Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Elephant in Latehar
Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Elephant in Latehar
SC seeks reply on plea against practices that led to Kerala elephant's death
SC seeks reply on plea against practices that led to Kerala elephant's death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit1:44

Too Glam to Miss: Yuvika Chaudhary Stuns in a Stylish Outfit

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC2:10

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20 WC Triumph1:04

Hardik Pandya Lands in Mumbai With GF Mahieka After T20...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO