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Elderly Man Dies In Elephant Attack In Nawada

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 12, 2026 19:53 IST

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A wild elephant trampled an elderly man to death in Bihar's Nawada district, prompting safety measures and compensation for the victim's family.

Key Points

  • An elderly man was killed by a wild elephant in Kawakol village, Nawada district, Bihar.
  • The wild elephant entered the village from the Chatra forest of Jharkhand.
  • Several houses were damaged by the elephant, causing panic among local residents.
  • Forest officials are monitoring the elephant's movement and attempting to drive it back into the forest.
  • The family of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh.

An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bihar's Nawada district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 6 am on Tuesday when a wild tusker entered human habitats in Kawakol village. The elephant also damaged several houses in the locality. The incident has created panic among the local residents, they said.

 

Elephant's Origin and Forest Department Response

Forest officials said the lone tusker came from Chatra forest of Jharkhand and entered Kawakol village.

Talking to PTI, Shreshth Kumar Krishna, District Forestry Officer (DFO), Nawada, said, "... the tusker entered Kawakol village on Tuesday morning. We are watching its movementâ¦we have taken all precautionary measures and urged residents not to venture out of their houses for some time. Teams of the Forest department are trying to drive back the wild elephant into the forest of Chatra."

Compensation for the Victim's Family

The body of the elderly man killed by the tusker has been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities will soon give ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the immediate family member of the deceased, said the DFO.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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