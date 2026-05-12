Elderly Man Dies In Elephant Attack In Nawada

A wild elephant trampled an elderly man to death in Bihar's Nawada district, prompting safety measures and compensation for the victim's family.

Key Points An elderly man was killed by a wild elephant in Kawakol village, Nawada district, Bihar.

The wild elephant entered the village from the Chatra forest of Jharkhand.

Several houses were damaged by the elephant, causing panic among local residents.

Forest officials are monitoring the elephant's movement and attempting to drive it back into the forest.

The family of the deceased will receive an ex-gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh.

An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Bihar's Nawada district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 6 am on Tuesday when a wild tusker entered human habitats in Kawakol village. The elephant also damaged several houses in the locality. The incident has created panic among the local residents, they said.

Elephant's Origin and Forest Department Response

Forest officials said the lone tusker came from Chatra forest of Jharkhand and entered Kawakol village.

Talking to PTI, Shreshth Kumar Krishna, District Forestry Officer (DFO), Nawada, said, "... the tusker entered Kawakol village on Tuesday morning. We are watching its movementâ¦we have taken all precautionary measures and urged residents not to venture out of their houses for some time. Teams of the Forest department are trying to drive back the wild elephant into the forest of Chatra."

Compensation for the Victim's Family

The body of the elderly man killed by the tusker has been sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities will soon give ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh to the immediate family member of the deceased, said the DFO.