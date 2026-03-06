HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Elephant in Latehar

Elderly Man Trampled to Death by Elephant in Latehar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2026 10:35 IST

x

An elderly man tragically lost his life in Jharkhand's Latehar district after being attacked by a wild elephant, highlighting the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

IMAGE: Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • An elderly man in Latehar, Jharkhand, was killed by a wild elephant.
  • The incident occurred when the man went outside his home at night.
  • The forest department provided immediate relief of Rs 40,000 to the family.
  • The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation for deaths caused by elephant attacks.

An elderly man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday in Bhandar Toli village under the Chandwa Police Station limits, when he went outside his home to relieve himself, a senior officer said.

 

The deceased was identified as Tibhru Ganjhu.

"According to the family, Ganjhu had gone out of the house at night to relieve himself. A wild elephant that had strayed from the forest suddenly attacked him," Chandwa forest range officer Nand Kumar Mehta said.

Immediate Relief and Compensation

Upon receiving information about the incident, a forest team reached the village and provided immediate relief of Rs 40,000 to the next of kin of the deceased, he said.

The rest of the compensation amount will be provided to the family after completion of the official procedure, Mehta said.

The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh as compensation in case of the death of a person in an elephant attack.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

webstory image 2

How Ramzan Fasts Are Broken Around the World

webstory image 3

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

VIDEOS

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his family2:01

Raj Thackeray attends Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his wife Shloka Mehta1:28

Akash Ambani joins Arjun Tendulkar's wedding with his...

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals Witness Fighter Jet Crash in Assam1:50

'It Was Coming Down After a Loud Explosion': Locals...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO