Wild Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Ranchi

March 02, 2026 14:07 IST

A man tragically died after being trampled by a wild elephant in Ranchi, Jharkhand, highlighting the escalating human-animal conflict in the region and prompting government action.

Key Points

  • A man was killed by a wild elephant in Chitrakota village, Ranchi, prompting a response from the forest department.
  • The Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation for deaths caused by elephant attacks, with immediate relief provided to the victim's family.
  • Forest officials are working to drive the elephant back into the forest to prevent further incidents.
  • Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over increasing human-elephant conflict and directed officials to develop preventive mechanisms.

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Chitrakota village under Ratu police station limits, around 18 km from the capital city Ranchi.

 

"A wild elephant trampled a man to death at Chitrakota village around 9.30 am," Ratu police station in-charge Ramnarayan Singh told PTI.

Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Srikant Verma said a person was also injured in the incident, and he was admitted to a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Subodh Khalkho (30).

"A team of the forest department visited the village soon after the incident and handed over Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the deceased's family. After some official procedure, the family will be provided with the whole compensation amount. The injured person was provided Rs 5,000," the DFO said.

Jharkhand government provides Rs 4 lakh compensation in case of death by elephant.

A team has also been sent to drive out the elephant from the village to the forest area, and the operation would start around 3 pm.

Past Elephant Sightings in Ranchi

On February 27, a wild elephant entered Jharkhand's capital Ranchi and returned to the forest after triggering panic among people in the city for five hours.

In April last year, two elephants had strayed into an abandoned cold storage in Ranchi's Ratu, around 16 km from the city.

Government Concerns Over Human-Elephant Conflict

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently expressed concerns over the rising number of casualties due to man-elephant conflicts in the state and directed officials to develop a mechanism to ensure that no human death occurs due to attacks by animal.

Around 27 people died due to elephant attacks in several districts, including Ramgarh, Bokaro, Hazaribag, Chaibasa, Jamshedpur, Lohardaga, Gumla and Dumka, in the past few months, which was a "matter of serious concern", he had said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
