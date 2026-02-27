HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Killed in Palghar Over WhatsApp DP Argument

Man Killed in Palghar Over WhatsApp DP Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 27, 2026 16:08 IST

A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, was tragically stabbed to death following a heated argument over a WhatsApp display picture, highlighting the potential for real-world violence stemming from online disputes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Nalasopara, Palghar, due to an argument over a WhatsApp display picture.
  • The victim, Aftab Sheikh, was stabbed in front of his wife by Mehndi Hassan Sheikh.
  • The dispute reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over the WhatsApp DP of Mehndi's son.
  • The accused, Mehndi Hassan Sheikh, has been arrested and charged with murder by Nalasopara police.
  • Authorities are investigating claims that the accused is a Bangladeshi national with a prior criminal record.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife in Nalasopara East in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday reportedly due to a dispute over a WhatsApp display picture, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30am in Hanuman Nagar locality, the official added.

 

"Mehndi Hassan Sheikh (25) stabbed Aftab Sheikh in front of the latter's wife following an argument over the WhatsApp DP of Mehndi's son. Aftab died on the spot," he said.

Residents of the area claimed Mehndi was a Bangladeshi national who has served a sentence for a serious crime earlier, though a police official said all these aspects are being probed at present.

Mehndi was held shortly after the crime and has been charged with murder. the Nalasopara police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death
TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Four Held in Navi Mumbai for Man's Death Over Theft Suspicion
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Andhra Pradesh: Man Killed in Suspected Honor Killing
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District
Man Kills Son, Dies by Suicide in Bhilwara District

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi excise case4:22

Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after clean chit in Delhi...

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military History' by S-4000:50

Video: IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill in Military...

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after wedding0:47

Rashmika and Vijay make first public appearance after...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO