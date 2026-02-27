Man Killed in Palghar Over WhatsApp DP Argument

A man in Palghar, Maharashtra, was tragically stabbed to death following a heated argument over a WhatsApp display picture, highlighting the potential for real-world violence stemming from online disputes.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of his wife in Nalasopara East in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday reportedly due to a dispute over a WhatsApp display picture, a police official said.

The incident took place at 4:30am in Hanuman Nagar locality, the official added.

"Mehndi Hassan Sheikh (25) stabbed Aftab Sheikh in front of the latter's wife following an argument over the WhatsApp DP of Mehndi's son. Aftab died on the spot," he said.

Residents of the area claimed Mehndi was a Bangladeshi national who has served a sentence for a serious crime earlier, though a police official said all these aspects are being probed at present.

Mehndi was held shortly after the crime and has been charged with murder. the Nalasopara police station official added.