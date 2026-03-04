Man Dies After Holi Dispute in Bhiwandi

A Holi celebration in Bhiwandi turned tragic when a man was allegedly murdered after intervening in a dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A man died after being attacked during Holi celebrations in Bhiwandi, Thane.

The victim intervened in a minor dispute and was allegedly assaulted by two brothers.

The accused allegedly used a wooden board to inflict fatal injuries.

Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made in the Bhiwandi Holi murder case as of yet.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden board when he tried to intervene in a dispute during Holi celebrations in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a residential society in the Kasheli area, an official said.

"Umesh Bira Saw was playing Holi when a minor dispute broke out between Chandan Prakash Hariram Saw, Karukumar Hariram Saw, and another person. When he tried to settle the matter, the Saw brothers assaulted him," the official said.

The accused duo allegedly hit the victim on his head, eyes, hands and legs with a wooden board, causing severe injuries that led to his death, he added.

Police registered a case under sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Narpoli police station and are conducting an investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.