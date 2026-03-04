HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Dies After Holi Dispute in Bhiwandi

Man Dies After Holi Dispute in Bhiwandi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 04, 2026 17:56 IST

A Holi celebration in Bhiwandi turned tragic when a man was allegedly murdered after intervening in a dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man died after being attacked during Holi celebrations in Bhiwandi, Thane.
  • The victim intervened in a minor dispute and was allegedly assaulted by two brothers.
  • The accused allegedly used a wooden board to inflict fatal injuries.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are investigating the incident.
  • No arrests have been made in the Bhiwandi Holi murder case as of yet.

A 44-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden board when he tried to intervene in a dispute during Holi celebrations in Bhiwandi city in Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at a residential society in the Kasheli area, an official said.

 

"Umesh Bira Saw was playing Holi when a minor dispute broke out between Chandan Prakash Hariram Saw, Karukumar Hariram Saw, and another person. When he tried to settle the matter, the Saw brothers assaulted him," the official said.

The accused duo allegedly hit the victim on his head, eyes, hands and legs with a wooden board, causing severe injuries that led to his death, he added.

Police registered a case under sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5) (Common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Narpoli police station and are conducting an investigation.

No arrests have been made so far.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
