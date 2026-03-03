HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute

Mumbai Man Killed in Dispute

March 03, 2026 23:48 IST

A 22-year-old man was tragically beaten to death in Mumbai after a minor argument, leading to the arrest of three suspects by local police.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Tushar Ujjainwala, was fatally beaten in Mumbai's Wadala area after a petty dispute.
  • Mumbai police have arrested Suresh Yadav, Santosh Yadav, and Karan Sonar in connection with the murder.
  • The incident occurred after an argument broke out between Ujjainwala's group and the accused, who were consuming alcohol.
  • Ujjainwala was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by four persons following a petty dispute in Wadala area of the city on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Tushar Ujjainwala. Those arrested included Suresh Yadav,

Santosh Yadav and Karan Sonar. The fourth accused was not identified by the police. The accused were consuming alcohol in an open space when Ujjainwala along with his elder brother and some friends reached the spot. An argument broke out between the two groups and the four accused allegedly attacked Ujjainwala. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The accused, who are drivers by profession, were arrested for murder. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
