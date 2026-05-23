Man Hacked To Death Over Land Dispute In Prayagraj

A Prayagraj man was allegedly hacked to death by his brothers following a heated dispute over ancestral property, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved family conflicts.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Prayagraj was allegedly killed by his brothers over a dispute regarding ancestral property.

The dispute reportedly arose over construction and passage space on the ancestral land.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim's wife.

One suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the alleged murder.

A 40-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by his brothers with a spade following a dispute over ancestral property here on Saturday, police said.

Police have lodged a case based on the complaint by the man's wife. One suspect has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident in Badalpur village, they said.

Property Dispute Escalates to Violence

According to the police, the victim, Santosh Kumar, had constructed a house on a portion of the ancestral land, while his brothers Vinod and Ashok were carrying out construction work on the remaining part of the property.

The dispute reportedly broke out over leaving space for a passage, following which an argument ensued between the brothers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said.

Police Investigation Underway

Gunawat said the argument escalated into a physical altercation during which Vinod and Ashok allegedly attacked Santosh with a spade, resulting in his death.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an FIR will be registered on the complaint lodged by Santosh's wife, the police said.