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Prayagraj Man Killed After Dispute Over Kiosk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 14:36 IST

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A man was shot dead in Prayagraj after a heated dispute over a wooden kiosk escalated, leading to arson and ultimately, murder.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Prayagraj after a dispute over a wooden kiosk.
  • The dispute reportedly began when the victim and his associates allegedly set the kiosk on fire at a Ganga ghat.
  • Police have arrested the accused, Bhola Punjabi alias Akash Arora, and recovered the weapon used in the shooting.
  • The murder is believed to be directly linked to the prior day's altercation over the kiosk.

A 25-year-old man was shot dead in Malviya Nagar under the Muthiganj police station area here on Thursday following a dispute over a wooden kiosk that was allegedly set ablaze at a Ganga ghat, police said.

Kiosk Dispute Leads to Violence

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Atarsuiya) Nikita Srivastava said a dispute had broken out on Wednesday between Saksham Panda (25) and his associates and another group over a wooden kiosk at the Ganga ghat.

 

Following the altercation, Saksham Panda and his associates allegedly set the kiosk on fire, she said.

"Today, Saksham Panda, son of Gyan Babu, was shot dead in Malviya Nagar," the ACP said.

Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered

She said police from Muthiganj police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and arrested the accused, identified as Bhola Punjabi alias Akash Arora, from the scene.

The ACP said the pistol allegedly used in the crime was also recovered from the spot.

Investigation Underway

According to police, Panda's murder was linked to the dispute that had taken place a day earlier.

Police said a complaint has been received and further legal proceedings are underway. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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