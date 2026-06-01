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Home  » News » Speeding Car Kills E-Rickshaw Driver In Kurla

Speeding Car Kills E-Rickshaw Driver In Kurla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 20:49 IST

A tragic road accident in Kurla resulted in the death of an e-rickshaw driver after a speeding car collided with his vehicle and the driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man was killed in Kurla after a speeding car hit his e-rickshaw.
  • The car also crashed into three parked vehicles, causing significant damage.
  • The driver fled the scene after taking the victim to the hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and are searching for the absconding driver.

A man was killed in Kurla's Nehru Nagar area after a speeding car rammed into his e-rickshaw and three parked vehicles, a police official said on Monday.

Details of the Fatal Kurla Accident

The incident took place late at night on Saturday and the driver of the car fled after taking the injured victim to nearby Rajawadi hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors, the Nehru Nagar police station official added.

 

"Kanhaiya Verma (55), working at a grocery store in Kurla for the past 30 years, had gone to Chunabhatti to deliver grocery items in his e-rickshaw. The car collided with the e-rickshaw near Shivsrishti Colony. The car also crashed into three parked vehicles, causing extensive damage," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

"After leaving the victim at the hospital, the car driver allegedly fled without informing kin or the police. A case was registered and efforts are on to nab the absconding car driver," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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