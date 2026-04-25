One Dead, Five Injured As Car Rams E-Rickshaw In Delhi

A tragic car accident in Delhi's Model Town resulted in the death of an e-rickshaw driver and injuries to five others, raising concerns about road safety and negligent driving.

Key Points A speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw in Delhi's Model Town, resulting in one death and five injuries.

The deceased e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia, was the sole breadwinner for his family.

The car driver, identified as Dr Sidharth, has been taken into police custody.

Injured passengers, including women and children, are receiving treatment at Vinayak Hospital.

Family members are demanding strict legal action against the car driver for alleged negligence.

A 33-year-old man was killed and five people were injured when a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said.

Details of the Delhi Accident

The incident took place Friday evening near a hospital on Ring Road around 6 pm.

A PCR call was received regarding the accident, following which local police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

Victims and Investigation

"The impact left the e-rickshaw driver and multiple passengers seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Vinayak Hospital by the driver of the car, identified as Dr Sidharth, a resident of Rohini and a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital," police said in a statement.

During treatment, the e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia, succumbed to injuries, it said.

The police said Chaurasia was a native of Patna, Bihar, and was living in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Mukundpur. He is survived by his wife and three children, and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Current Status

"The injured passengers, including women and children, were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable," the statement said.

The offending vehicle was seized and the accused driver taken into custody, it said.

Family members of the deceased have demanded strict legal action against the car driver, alleging negligence and reckless driving.