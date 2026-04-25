HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » One Dead, Five Injured As Car Rams E-Rickshaw In Delhi

One Dead, Five Injured As Car Rams E-Rickshaw In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 09:02 IST

x

A tragic car accident in Delhi's Model Town resulted in the death of an e-rickshaw driver and injuries to five others, raising concerns about road safety and negligent driving.

Key Points

  • A speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw in Delhi's Model Town, resulting in one death and five injuries.
  • The deceased e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia, was the sole breadwinner for his family.
  • The car driver, identified as Dr Sidharth, has been taken into police custody.
  • Injured passengers, including women and children, are receiving treatment at Vinayak Hospital.
  • Family members are demanding strict legal action against the car driver for alleged negligence.

A 33-year-old man was killed and five people were injured when a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said.

Details of the Delhi Accident

The incident took place Friday evening near a hospital on Ring Road around 6 pm.

 

A PCR call was received regarding the accident, following which local police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

Victims and Investigation

"The impact left the e-rickshaw driver and multiple passengers seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Vinayak Hospital by the driver of the car, identified as Dr Sidharth, a resident of Rohini and a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital," police said in a statement.

During treatment, the e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia, succumbed to injuries, it said.

The police said Chaurasia was a native of Patna, Bihar, and was living in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Mukundpur. He is survived by his wife and three children, and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Current Status

"The injured passengers, including women and children, were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable," the statement said.

The offending vehicle was seized and the accused driver taken into custody, it said.

Family members of the deceased have demanded strict legal action against the car driver, alleging negligence and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

One Dead, Five Injured As Car Rams E-Rickshaw In Delhi
BMW driver faces culpable homicide charge in Sep Delhi accident
BMW driver faces culpable homicide charge in Sep Delhi accident
Delhi: 6-yr-old on way to school killed as car hits e-rickshaw
Delhi: 6-yr-old on way to school killed as car hits e-rickshaw
Delhi: Man Dies, Family Hurt After Car Hits Motorcycle
Delhi: Youth mowed down for objecting to smoking
Delhi: Youth mowed down for objecting to smoking

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Political Earthquake in AAP: MPs Exit Triggers Chaos8:26

Political Earthquake in AAP: MPs Exit Triggers Chaos

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style1:11

Neetu Kapoor Nails Timeless Denim Style

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!3:33

Poonch Goes Dark: Emergency Drill Turns City Into Darkness!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO