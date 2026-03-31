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Home  » News » Speeding Car Kills Woman, Injures Two in Chembur Auto-Rickshaw Collision

Speeding Car Kills Woman, Injures Two in Chembur Auto-Rickshaw Collision

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 17:30 IST

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A tragic car accident in Mumbai's Chembur area resulted in the death of a 65-year-old woman and injuries to two others after a speeding car collided with their auto-rickshaw, highlighting road safety concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 65-year-old woman was killed in Chembur, Mumbai, after a speeding car hit the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in.
  • Two others, including another woman passenger and the auto-rickshaw driver, sustained injuries in the road accident.
  • The car driver fled the scene but was later apprehended and arrested by Mumbai police.
  • The driver faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence in the Chembur auto-rickshaw accident.

A 65-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured after a speeding car rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Mumbai's Chembur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Monday and the deceased was identified as Chand Bi Hussain Sheikh, according to officials from the Nehru Nagar Police Station.

 

The car driver was later arrested.

Another woman, Hafiza Baba Sheikh (35), and the autorickshaw driver, Virendra Prasad, were injured in the accident, they said.

Police said the two women had hired an auto-rickshaw from Govandi and were on their way to Chunabhati in Kurla (East). When the three-wheeler reached near Postal Colony in Chembur, a speeding car crashed into it.

Due to the impact, one of the women passengers, Chand Bi Sheikh, was thrown out of the auto-rickshaw and suffered serious head injuries after hitting the road divider. The other woman passenger and the auto-rickshaw driver were also injured in the accident, they said.

Local residents took all the three victims to Rajawadi Hospital, where Chand Bi Sheikh was declared dead before admission, the police said.

The car driver fled the scene after the accident, but was traced and later arrested, they said.

A case was registered against him under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 106 (causing death by negligence).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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