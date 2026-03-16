Delivery Man Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck on Mumbai Highway

A 28-year-old delivery rider tragically lost his life in a road accident on Mumbai's Western Express Highway after being struck by a dumper truck, raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points A 28-year-old delivery rider, Sameer Shaikh, died in a road accident on the Dahisar stretch of the Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

The accident occurred when a dumper truck hit the victim's scooter from behind.

The dumper truck driver, Akbar Pathan, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.

The incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns on major highways in Mumbai.

A 28-year-old delivery man was killed on Monday afternoon on the Dahisar stretch of Western Express Highway after his scooter was hit from behind by a dumper truck, a police official said.

He identified the victim as Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Juhu Galli in Andheri.

"The incident took place in the afternoon near the check naka. Dumper truck driver Akbar Pathan (43), who fled from the spot, was arrested later," the Dahisar police station official said.