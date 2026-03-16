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Home  » News » Delivery Man Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck on Mumbai Highway

Delivery Man Dies After Being Hit by Dumper Truck on Mumbai Highway

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 21:54 IST

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A 28-year-old delivery rider tragically lost his life in a road accident on Mumbai's Western Express Highway after being struck by a dumper truck, raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old delivery rider, Sameer Shaikh, died in a road accident on the Dahisar stretch of the Western Express Highway in Mumbai.
  • The accident occurred when a dumper truck hit the victim's scooter from behind.
  • The dumper truck driver, Akbar Pathan, fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police.
  • The incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns on major highways in Mumbai.

A 28-year-old delivery man was killed on Monday afternoon on the Dahisar stretch of Western Express Highway after his scooter was hit from behind by a dumper truck, a police official said.

He identified the victim as Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Juhu Galli in Andheri.

 

"The incident took place in the afternoon near the check naka. Dumper truck driver Akbar Pathan (43), who fled from the spot, was arrested later," the Dahisar police station official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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