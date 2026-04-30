Mumbai Man Dies After Kurla Shooting And Stabbing

A man was killed in a shooting and stabbing incident in Mumbai's Kurla area, leading to the arrest of three suspects by the Mumbai police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Man dies after being shot and stabbed in Kurla, Mumbai.

The incident occurred at Pipeline Block Number 3 in Kurla.

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

A man died after being shot at and stabbed allegedly by three persons in Kurla area of Mumbai, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pipeline Block Number 3 under VB Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night, he added.

Details of the Kurla Attack

"Baba Pawar was attacked by three persons at around 10pm. One of the accused fired at him, while two others stabbed him. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he died during treatment," the officer said.

Legal Action and Arrests

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for murder and other offences, following which the three assailants were arrested, he added.