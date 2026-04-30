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Home  » News » Mumbai Man Dies After Kurla Shooting And Stabbing

Mumbai Man Dies After Kurla Shooting And Stabbing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 16:22 IST

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A man was killed in a shooting and stabbing incident in Mumbai's Kurla area, leading to the arrest of three suspects by the Mumbai police.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Man dies after being shot and stabbed in Kurla, Mumbai.
  • The incident occurred at Pipeline Block Number 3 in Kurla.
  • Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder.
  • A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

A man died after being shot at and stabbed allegedly by three persons in Kurla area of Mumbai, a police officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pipeline Block Number 3 under VB Nagar police station limits on Wednesday night, he added.

 

Details of the Kurla Attack

"Baba Pawar was attacked by three persons at around 10pm. One of the accused fired at him, while two others stabbed him. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital where he died during treatment," the officer said.

Legal Action and Arrests

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for murder and other offences, following which the three assailants were arrested, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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