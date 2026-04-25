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One Dead, Five Injured As Car Rams E-Rickshaw In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 01:36 IST

A tragic road accident in Delhi's Model Town area occurred when a speeding car collided with an e-rickshaw, resulting in one death and leaving five others injured.

Key Points

  • A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in Delhi's Model Town, resulting in one fatality.
  • Five people, including women and children, sustained injuries in the Delhi e-rickshaw accident and are receiving medical treatment.
  • The car driver, identified as a doctor, has been taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.
  • The deceased e-rickshaw driver was the sole breadwinner for his family, leaving behind a wife and three children.
  • Family members are demanding strict legal action against the car driver for alleged negligence and reckless driving in the Delhi accident.

One person was killed and five people were injured when a speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw in northwest Delhi's Model Town area on Friday evening, police said.

Details of the Delhi Accident

The incident took place near a hospital on Ring Road around 6 pm. A PCR call was received regarding the accident, following which local police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

 

According to preliminary findings, the speeding car collided with the e-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

Victims and Investigation

"The impact left the e-rickshaw driver and multiple passengers seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to Vinayak Hospital by the driver of the car, identified as Dr Sidharth, a resident of Rohini and a senior resident (radiologist) at GB Pant Hospital," police said in a statement.

During treatment, the e-rickshaw driver, Nagender Chaurasia (33), succumbed to injuries, it said.

Police said Chaurasia was a native of Patna, Bihar, and was living in a rented accommodation in Delhi's Mukundpur. He is survived by his wife and three children, and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Aftermath and Legal Action

"The injured passengers, including women and children, were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured was stated to be stable," the statement said.

The offending vehicle has been seized and the accused driver has been taken into custody. His medical examination is being conducted to rule out intoxication, it said.

Family members of the deceased have demanded strict legal action against the car driver, alleging negligence and reckless driving.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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