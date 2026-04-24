Unemployed Man Dies After Fall From Faridabad Building

A 33-year-old man in Faridabad, reportedly suffering from mental health issues, tragically died after falling from a sixth-floor building, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A 33-year-old man died after falling from a building in Faridabad.

The deceased was reportedly undergoing treatment for mental health issues.

Police are investigating the incident and have found no suicide note.

The man had an argument with his mother before the incident.

A man allegedly jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a residential society building here in the Sector 63 area, police said on Friday.

Police said he was undergoing treatment for some mental health issues at a Delhi hospital.

Details of the Incident

Shashank Shekhar Mishra (33), an LLB graduate who stayed at the Time Residency society in Faridabad Sector 63, was currently unemployed.

On Thursday night, he had an argument with his mother and later jumped from the sixth floor of the building around 8:30 pm. He was in a critical condition when he was taken to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

Police Investigation Underway

"The young man had been mentally disturbed for some time. No suicide note was found. The case is being thoroughly investigated. If any suspicious facts emerge, further action will be taken as per the law," said ASI Ashok Kumar, the investigating officer.

Police have handed over the body to family after postmortem, they added.