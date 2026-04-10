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Faridabad Man Killed in Stabbing Following Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:09 IST

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A 25-year-old man tragically died after being stabbed in Faridabad, with police investigating a potential love affair as the motive behind the violent crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Faridabad after an argument outside a hotel.
  • Police suspect the stabbing was motivated by a dispute related to a love affair.
  • One suspect, identified as Sunny, has been arrested and the murder weapon recovered.
  • The family of the deceased alleges police negligence during the incident.
  • Police are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the Faridabad stabbing.

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation with three youths outside a hotel near the Badarpur border under Sarai Khawaja police station area here, an official said on Friday.

It is suspected that the attack was prompted by a love affair linked dispute, he added.

 

The police have detained a young man and a woman in this connection, claiming the main accused who stabbed the deceased has been arrested.

The main accused was identified as Sunny, a resident of Badoli village in Haryana's Palwal, and residing in Santosh Nagar in Faridabad. The knife used in the crime has also been recovered.

The family of the deceased, however, alleged two police personnel from the Sarai Khawaja police station were present when the incident took place, claiming that the cops failed to intervene during the incident, but later took the man who stabbed him into custody.

According to police, the deceased -- Sachin Mehra, a resident of Surya Vihar colony under Palla police station -- worked as a sweeper at a private hospital. Around 11 pm on Thursday that Sachin had gone to Red Lion Oyo hotel to meet a friend who worked there.

During this time, the three men allegedly followed him to the hotel and started assaulting him outside the establishment. Subsequently, Sunny pulled out a knife and stabbed Sachin repeatedly, leaving him seriously injured.

A police team reached the spot upon receiving information and shifted Sachin to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said the two other men -- identified as Gyasi and Aditya -- managed to escape from the scene. The young woman was also reportedly present at the time of the murder.

Police Investigation and Arrest

"An FIR was registered and the main accused Sunny was arrested. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had quarrelled with the victim over a love affair with a woman, and attacked him with a knife. We are conducting raids to nab the remaining accused and further probe is underway," Sarai Khawaja Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said.

A post-mortem of the body has been conducted and it has been police handed over to the deceased's kin, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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