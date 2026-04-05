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Faridabad Man Ends Life on Video Call After Relationship Issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 20:23 IST

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A 28-year-old man in Faridabad tragically died by suicide during a video call with his girlfriend, highlighting the devastating impact of relationship distress and prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A 28-year-old man in Faridabad died by suicide while on a video call with his girlfriend.
  • The man, identified as Nikhil, was reportedly distressed due to relationship issues and the woman's refusal to marry him.
  • Nikhil hanged himself during the video call, and his girlfriend alerted his friends, who found him dead.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Faridabad.

A 28-year-old man hanged himself to death while on a video call with his girlfriend here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil, a resident of Jawahar Colony in Faridabad, they said.

 

After being informed of the incident, police arrived at the spot, took the body into custody and sent it to Badshah Khan hospital for post-mortem, an officer said.

According to police, Nikhil was in a relationship with a woman from Sanjay Colony for about five years.

The couple had planned to enter into wedlock, and their families had even discussed the matter. However, the woman had been refusing to marry Nikhil for some time, causing him mental distress.

Around 5 pm on Sunday, Nikhil chatted with the woman on WhatsApp. He then made a video call, and hanged himself while on camera. The woman, who witnessed the incident, immediately called Nikhil's friends.

When they arrived at Nikhil's house, he was found dead, hanging from a noose inside his room.

Nikhil was said to be alone at home at the time. His father had passed away some years ago, and his mother was away in Ujjain.

The incident is being investigated in detail, a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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