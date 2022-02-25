News
Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor, school authorities booked

Faridabad student jumps to death from 17th floor, school authorities booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2022 17:41 IST
A class 10 student allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the top floor of his apartment block in Faridabad, leaving behind a note in which he accused his school headmistress of harassing him and other children of bullying him, the police said on Friday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

“The school has killed me,” he said in the note, found after the suicide on Thursday night, the police said, adding they have registered a case of abetment of suicide against the headmistress and school management.

The boy whose mother taught in the same school allegedly jumped off from the 17th floor of his residential building in Faridabad at 9 pm on Thursday when he was alone in his house and succumbed to his injuries during treatment in a hospital, the police said.

 

The boy had also been facing depression for the last one year and had been undergoing professional counselling in Delhi for it, said SHO Arjun Dhundhara of the BPTP police station where the FIR was lodged.

In her complaint to the police, the boy's mother also alleged that her son had told her nearly a year ago that other students used to call him 'homosexual,' the SHO said.

The boy also penned a suicide note before taking the extreme step.

“Dear Mumma, you are the best mom on this planet. I am really sorry that I could not be braver. This school has killed me, specially higher authorities,” he wrote naming the school headmistress.

“I can't live in this hate full world. I tried my best to live but it seems like life wanted something else,” the boy said in his suicide note.

In the purported suicide note, the boy also counselled his mother not to believe what people say about him.

“The society will tell you many things but just don't hear or believe them. You are the best, you are amazing, always remember that. Tell family about my sexuality and whatever happened with me. Don't care what relatives say,” the suicide note read further.

The boy also lamented that he could not be stronger.

“If I don't survive pls get yourself a new job and please remember ‘never stop doing art'. You are an angel and I was really blessed to have you in this birth. You did everything right and possible but, yes, I am not strong, I am weak and I am sorry,” he added.

In her complaint, the boy's mother also disclosed that her son suffered from dyslexia and faced difficulty in solving numerical problems.

In her complaint, she accused the school principal of scolding her son on February 23 when he sought her help in solving some numerical problem during an examination.

The principal did not only threaten the boy not to promote him to the next class but also told him that “he took advantage of his illness and we both mother-son are doing drama”, the child's mother said.

“Only the school management is responsible for the death of my son,” she added in her complaint.

“We have registered an FIR and handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. Further probe is on,” the SHO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
