HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues

Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 17:49 IST

x

A 65-year-old woman in Ghaziabad, battling mental health issues, tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 65-year-old woman died by suicide in Ghaziabad by jumping from a high-rise building.
  • The woman, identified as Phoolwati, had been staying with her daughter in Trine Towers.
  • Family members reported that Phoolwati had been struggling with mental health issues after her husband's death.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Indirapuram.

A 65-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 29th floor of the Trine Towers society in Ahinsa Khand area of Indirapuram early Wednesday, police said.

Details of the Incident

The victim, Phoolwati, landed on a car parked below at around 3 am, they said. Family members initially refused the autopsy but later consented after counselling by the officials.

 

Phoolwati had come to the society on April 19 to celebrate her daughter's wedding anniversary and had been staying there since.

Police Investigation and Family Statement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastav said security guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound of shattering glass and alerted the residents of the society.

Family members, including her son, informed the police that Phoolwati had been struggling with mental health issues following the death of her husband a few months ago.

Her body will be handed over to the family for cremation following the post-mortem, the ACP added.

Suicide is a serious public health issue, and mental health support is available for those in need. In India, police investigate unnatural deaths to determine the cause and circumstances, often involving post-mortem examinations and family interviews. If someone is suspected to have died by suicide, the police investigation aims to rule out foul play.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ghaziabad Man's Death Investigated After Mother Found Dead
Woman Jumps to Death from Building in Beed, India
Woman Jumps to Death from Building in Beed, India
Woman in Unnao Dies by Suicide After Husband's Death
Woman in Unnao Dies by Suicide After Husband's Death
Mystery Surrounds Teen's Death After High-Rise Fall in Ghaziabad
Mystery Surrounds Teen's Death After High-Rise Fall in Ghaziabad
Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway
Woman Ends Life In Kushinagar, Investigation Underway

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

webstory image 2

No Sugar! 10 Sweet But Sugar-Free Desserts

webstory image 3

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

VIDEOS

Watch: IAF aircraft lands on UP's Purvanchal Expressway to test wartime preparedness3:07

Watch: IAF aircraft lands on UP's Purvanchal Expressway...

Raashii Khanna's sweet gesture wins hearts0:59

Raashii Khanna's sweet gesture wins hearts

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India0:49

Tesla launches long-wheelbase six-seater Model Y L in India

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO