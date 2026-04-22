Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues

A 65-year-old woman in Ghaziabad, battling mental health issues, tragically died by suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 65-year-old woman died by suicide in Ghaziabad by jumping from a high-rise building.

The woman, identified as Phoolwati, had been staying with her daughter in Trine Towers.

Family members reported that Phoolwati had been struggling with mental health issues after her husband's death.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Indirapuram.

A 65-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the 29th floor of the Trine Towers society in Ahinsa Khand area of Indirapuram early Wednesday, police said.

Details of the Incident

The victim, Phoolwati, landed on a car parked below at around 3 am, they said. Family members initially refused the autopsy but later consented after counselling by the officials.

Phoolwati had come to the society on April 19 to celebrate her daughter's wedding anniversary and had been staying there since.

Police Investigation and Family Statement

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Indirapuram) Abhishek Srivastav said security guards rushed to the spot after hearing a loud sound of shattering glass and alerted the residents of the society.

Family members, including her son, informed the police that Phoolwati had been struggling with mental health issues following the death of her husband a few months ago.

Her body will be handed over to the family for cremation following the post-mortem, the ACP added.

Suicide is a serious public health issue, and mental health support is available for those in need. In India, police investigate unnatural deaths to determine the cause and circumstances, often involving post-mortem examinations and family interviews. If someone is suspected to have died by suicide, the police investigation aims to rule out foul play.