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Home  » News » Company Director Commits Suicide In Noida Society

Company Director Commits Suicide In Noida Society

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 20:23 IST

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A 37-year-old company director in Noida tragically died by suicide, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death and raising awareness about suicide risks and mental health.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old man died by suicide in Noida after jumping from a 22nd-floor balcony.
  • The deceased, identified as Sajjal Mehrotra, was a company director living in Prateek Edifice Society.
  • Police report that no suicide note was found at the scene.
  • Initial investigations suggest the man was suffering from depression.
  • Authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, including potential underlying causes of the suicide.

A 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 22nd floor of a posh residential society in Sector 107 here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Prateek Edifice Society under the jurisdiction of the Sector-39 police station. The deceased has been identified as Sajjal Mehrotra, a company director who lived in the society with his family.

 

Details of the Incident

"On Sunday afternoon, he jumped from the balcony of his flat on the 22nd floor," a police official said.

Family members and security guards rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Investigation and Background

Prima facie, the deceased was suffering from depression, officials said, adding that other aspects of the case are being investigated.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal formalities are underway.

Family Information

Police said the man got married about 10 years ago and is survived by his wife and two children. No complaint has been received from the family in connection with the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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