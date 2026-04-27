Company Director Commits Suicide In Noida Society

A 37-year-old company director in Noida tragically died by suicide, prompting investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death and raising awareness about suicide risks and mental health.

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Key Points A 37-year-old man died by suicide in Noida after jumping from a 22nd-floor balcony.

The deceased, identified as Sajjal Mehrotra, was a company director living in Prateek Edifice Society.

Police report that no suicide note was found at the scene.

Initial investigations suggest the man was suffering from depression.

Authorities are investigating all aspects of the case, including potential underlying causes of the suicide.

A 37-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 22nd floor of a posh residential society in Sector 107 here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Prateek Edifice Society under the jurisdiction of the Sector-39 police station. The deceased has been identified as Sajjal Mehrotra, a company director who lived in the society with his family.

Details of the Incident

"On Sunday afternoon, he jumped from the balcony of his flat on the 22nd floor," a police official said.

Family members and security guards rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that no suicide note has been found.

Investigation and Background

Prima facie, the deceased was suffering from depression, officials said, adding that other aspects of the case are being investigated.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further legal formalities are underway.

Family Information

Police said the man got married about 10 years ago and is survived by his wife and two children. No complaint has been received from the family in connection with the incident.