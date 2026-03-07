HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Security Guard Found Hanged in Suspected Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 15:58 IST

A 24-year-old security guard was found dead in his rented Delhi room in a suspected suicide, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his tragic death.

Key Points

  • A 24-year-old security guard was discovered deceased in his rented room in Asola village, South Delhi.
  • Police are investigating the death as a suspected suicide, with no immediate signs of foul play.
  • The deceased, Dileep Kumar Bairwa, had recently moved into the room and was found by the landlord after concerns were raised by his brother-in-law.
  • Bairwa, originally from Rajasthan, worked as a security guard in Delhi.

A 24-year-old man working as a security guard was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a rented room in south Delhi's Asola village, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received on Friday at the Maidangarhi police station regarding a suspected suicide in the area, they said.

 

The caller, Harimohan, along with his son, informed the police that the deceased, identified as Dileep Kumar Bairwa, had shifted to the rented room about three days ago, they added.

According to the police, the matter surfaced after Bairwa's brother-in-law contacted Harimohan's son to ask whether Dileep was present in the room, as his mobile phone was switched off.

Harimohan and his son went to the room and knocked on the door, but received no response. They found the door locked from the inside. Suspecting something amiss, they forced open the door and found Bairwa hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope, a police officer said.

The police were informed, and a team rushed to the spot. A crime team was also called to inspect the scene and collect evidence.

Dileep was a native of the Karauli district in Rajasthan and had been working as a security guard in the city, the police said.

The body was later shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings.

Prima facie, no foul play is suspected, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
