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Home  » News » Noida Man, Battling Cancer, Ends Life at Hospital

Noida Man, Battling Cancer, Ends Life at Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 15:43 IST

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A 47-year-old man receiving cancer treatment in Noida tragically died by suicide after jumping from a hospital window, highlighting the mental health challenges faced by patients battling serious illnesses.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 47-year-old cancer patient in Noida died by suicide at a private hospital.
  • The man, a resident of Bhangel, Noida, had been hospitalised since March 9.
  • Police believe depression related to his cancer diagnosis led to the suicide.
  • The incident occurred at a hospital within the Sector 24 police station jurisdiction.

A 47-year-old man undergoing treatment for cancer allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a private hospital in Noida, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, a resident of Bhangel in Noida. He had been admitted to the hospital on March 9 by his family members.

 

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of Sector 24 police station. Prima facie, the man took the extreme step due to depression caused by his illness.

"He opened a window near the stairwell and jumped from the fifth floor, resulting in his death on the spot," a police official said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of inquest proceedings, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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