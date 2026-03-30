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Noida Student Jumps to Death from 28th Floor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 30, 2026 11:53 IST

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A 21-year-old college student tragically died by suicide in Noida, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and raising concerns about student mental health.

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old college student died by suicide in Noida after jumping from a high-rise building.
  • Police investigation is underway to determine the cause of the student's suicide.
  • Family members reported that the student had been experiencing mental health issues prior to her death.
  • The incident occurred at a residential society in Sector 32, Noida.

A 21-year-old college student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 28th floor of her residential society in Sector 32 here, police said on Monday.

According to police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot; however, family members said that she had been mentally disturbed for some time.

 

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when Arpita, a resident of D-Block in Sector 32, jumped from the building.

She was a second-year Bachelor of Technology student at a college in Punjab and had returned to Noida two days before the incident.

"No suicide note was recovered from the spot," a police officer said.

Family members told police that she had been mentally disturbed after returning home.

On the night of the incident, she allegedly jumped from the balcony of her apartment on the 28th floor. The society's security guard noticed her and alerted the family, following which the police were informed.

The woman's father is a businessman. The family hails from Basti in Uttar Pradesh and is currently residing in the Sector 32 society, police said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem after completing inquest formalities. Further investigation is underway," the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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