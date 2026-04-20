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Punjab Police Uncovers Narcotics And Arms Ring, Arrests Four

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 20, 2026 20:22 IST

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Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a major narcotics and illegal arms module in Hoshiarpur, arresting four individuals and seizing a significant quantity of heroin and weapons.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Punjab Police busted a narcotics and illegal arms module in Hoshiarpur, arresting four individuals.
  • Nearly 10 kg of heroin, foreign-made pistols, magazines, and live cartridges were seized during the operation.
  • The arrested individuals acted as local handlers for foreign-based gangsters involved in drug trafficking and illegal weapons supply.
  • Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full network and make further arrests.

Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have busted a narcotics and illegal arms module with the arrest of four people with almost 10 kg of heroin and arms and ammunition in Hoshiarpur.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting as local handlers of foreign-based gangsters involved in drug trafficking and supply of illegal weapons, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

 

"In a major breakthrough, District Hoshiarpur Police busts an inter-state/foreign-linked narcotics and illegal arms module, apprehends four accused, and recovers 9.925 kg heroin, 2 foreign-made pistols, 8 magazines, and 40 live cartridges," he said.

Accused Identified and Gang Links Investigated

He said those arrested have been identified as Manjinder Singh alias Sonu, a resident of Pathralian village in Hoshiarpur; Shivam Bhandari, a resident of Dhina in Jalandhar; Sahil Masih alias Monu of Pakhoke Tahli village in Gurdaspur; and Ramel Roger of Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur.

According to preliminary investigations, the arrested accused were in direct contact with foreign-based gangsters and were acting as their local handlers, facilitating drug trafficking and the supply of illegal weapons in the region, he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Further Arrests Expected

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hoshiarpur, Sandeep Kumar Malik, said that following a reliable input, police teams set up a special checkpoint in the Garhshankar jurisdiction.

During the operation, a car was intercepted, leading to the apprehension of the four accused and the subsequent recovery of the heroin and the consignment of weapons, he said.

Malik said Sahil Masih is a habitual offender. He was involved in firing at a police team in Batala district.

An FIR has been registered at the Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses, the SSP said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the source of the heroin and weapons, as well as identifying other members of the network. Punjab has been actively combating drug trafficking in recent years due to its proximity to major drug production regions.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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