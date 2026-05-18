Punjab Police Nab Suspect In Firearms And Narcotics Trafficking

Punjab Police have arrested a suspect involved in firearms and narcotics trafficking, seizing a cache of weapons and heroin, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat cross-border crime.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy SAS Nagar Police/X

Key Points Punjab Police arrested Khush Kumar alias Bholu, linked to firearms and narcotics trafficking.

Police recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin from the suspect.

The suspect was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler using virtual numbers.

Illegal consignments of heroin and weapons were delivered via drones from across the border.

The recovered pistols were intended for supply to criminal elements, according to police investigations.

Punjab Police on Monday said it has arrested a suspect linked with an alleged firearms and narcotics trafficking module, and recovered seven sophisticated pistols and 2.1 kg of heroin from his possession.

The accused person has been identified as Khush Kumar alias Bholu (26), a resident of Gurwali Gate in Amritsar.

Accused Has Prior Criminal Record

The accused has a criminal history with cases pertaining to narcotics trade, Arms Act violation and snatching registered against him, Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said.

The recovered pistols include one 9mm Gladiator (made in Turkey), one 9mm Zigana X-SHOT, one .30 bore Baretta (made in Italy), one .30 bore Zigana (made in China), two .30 bore pistols manufactured in Austria and China, and another .30 bore (make unknown).

Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in contact with a foreign-based smuggler through virtual numbers.

Illegal consignments of heroin and weapons were being delivered through drones from across the border, which were further supplied to criminal elements by the accused, Yadav said.

The DGP said further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages of this network and to identify other associates.

Intelligence-Based Operation

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a planned and intelligence-based operation, police teams have arrested accused Khush alias Bholu and recovered 2.1 kg heroin from his possession.

Further investigation and sustained interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of seven pistols, he said.

The CP said probe has further revealed that the recovered pistols were intended to be supplied to criminal elements to facilitate their activities.

A case has been registered at a police station in Amritsar.