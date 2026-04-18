Job Scam Accused Arrested In Maharashtra After Year On The Run

A man who allegedly defrauded a job seeker of Rs 10 lakh by promising a military job has been arrested in Beed, Maharashtra, after evading authorities for over a year.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Pawan Bhiva Bhosale was arrested for allegedly cheating a job aspirant of Rs 10 lakh.

Bhosale promised the complainant's brother a job in the military and took the money.

The accused handed over fake appointment letters to the complainant.

The complainant realised he had been duped after visiting Khadki Cantonment Board.

A man accused of cheating a job aspirant of Rs 10 lakh was held in Beed district after being on the run for more than a year, a police official said on Saturday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The Wadwani police station official identified the accused as Pawan Bhiva Bhosale, a resident of Devangra in Bhoom tehsil of Dharashiv district.

"He was held on Friday night. Bhosale befriended complainant Sitaram Prabhu Bade in February last year and took Rs 10 lakh from him after promising his younger brother a job in the military. Bhosale handed Bade fake appointment letters," the official said.

Fake Documents Exposed

Bade realised he had been duped when he visited Khadki Cantonment Board and was told the documents were fake, the official added.

Bhosale has been remanded in police custody for three days.

Under Indian law, such offences typically fall under sections related to fraud, cheating, and forgery. The police will likely investigate the source of the fake appointment letters and any accomplices involved in the scam.