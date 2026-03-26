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Home  » News » Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation

Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 26, 2026 14:36 IST

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Beed police have successfully dismantled an illegal liquor transportation racket, arresting one individual and seizing a substantial quantity of illicit alcohol, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

IMAGE: Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Beed police busted a racket involved in the illegal transportation of liquor.
  • One man, Sachin Vitthal Wade, was apprehended for transporting liquor without a valid permit.
  • The operation led to the seizure of liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh.
  • The accused was caught while transporting liquor on an electric scooter.
  • An investigation is underway at the Pethbeed police station to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

Police have busted a racket involved in illegal transportation of liquor and apprehended a man in Beed city of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The police also seized liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh during the operation conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off.

 

The accused, Sachin Vitthal Wade (38) was caught transporting liquor without a valid permit on an electric scooter. Based on specific intelligence inputs, police laid a trap in Beed and intercepted the suspect around 11 am.

A case has been registered at the Pethbeed police station, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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