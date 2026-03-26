Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation

Beed police have successfully dismantled an illegal liquor transportation racket, arresting one individual and seizing a substantial quantity of illicit alcohol, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

IMAGE: Photograph: Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Key Points Beed police busted a racket involved in the illegal transportation of liquor.

One man, Sachin Vitthal Wade, was apprehended for transporting liquor without a valid permit.

The operation led to the seizure of liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh.

The accused was caught while transporting liquor on an electric scooter.

An investigation is underway at the Pethbeed police station to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.

Police have busted a racket involved in illegal transportation of liquor and apprehended a man in Beed city of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.

The police also seized liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh during the operation conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off.

The accused, Sachin Vitthal Wade (38) was caught transporting liquor without a valid permit on an electric scooter. Based on specific intelligence inputs, police laid a trap in Beed and intercepted the suspect around 11 am.

A case has been registered at the Pethbeed police station, and further investigation is underway.