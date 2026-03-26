Man Arrested in Beed for Illegal Liquor Transportation

Beed police have successfully dismantled an illegal liquor transportation racket, arresting one individual and seizing a substantial quantity of illicit alcohol, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.
Key Points
- Beed police busted a racket involved in the illegal transportation of liquor.
- One man, Sachin Vitthal Wade, was apprehended for transporting liquor without a valid permit.
- The operation led to the seizure of liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh.
- The accused was caught while transporting liquor on an electric scooter.
- An investigation is underway at the Pethbeed police station to uncover the full extent of the smuggling operation.
Police have busted a racket involved in illegal transportation of liquor and apprehended a man in Beed city of Maharashtra, officials said on Thursday.
The police also seized liquor valued at Rs 1.17 lakh during the operation conducted on Wednesday based on a tip-off.
The accused, Sachin Vitthal Wade (38) was caught transporting liquor without a valid permit on an electric scooter. Based on specific intelligence inputs, police laid a trap in Beed and intercepted the suspect around 11 am.
A case has been registered at the Pethbeed police station, and further investigation is underway.