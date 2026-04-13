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Home  » News » Jammu Man Accused of Duping Resident Over Overseas Job Promise

Jammu Man Accused of Duping Resident Over Overseas Job Promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 23:20 IST

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A Jammu man has been booked for allegedly defrauding a resident of ₹9.08 lakh by falsely promising overseas job opportunities for his son, prompting a Crime Branch investigation into the overseas job scam.

Key Points

  • A man in Jammu is accused of defrauding a resident by promising overseas employment for his son.
  • The accused allegedly took ₹9.08 lakh from the complainant under the guise of securing jobs in Italy and the UK.
  • The Crime Branch investigation revealed fraudulent intent from the beginning, leading to the registration of a case.
  • The accused only returned ₹40,000 of the total amount taken from the complainant.

The Special Crime Wing (SCW) of the Crime Branch, Jammu, on Monday registered a fraud case against a man accused of duping a complainant on the pretext of arranging overseas employment for his son, an official said.

An FIR under Section 420 (cheating) has been registered at Police Station SCW, Crime Branch Jammu against Bhupinder Kumar, a resident of Kir Pind in R S Pura, a spokesperson of the agency said.

 

According to the complainant, the accused approached the victim around two years ago, offering to facilitate a job abroad for his son. He initially processed an application for Italy, which was rejected by the authorities.

The accused later assured placement in the United Kingdom, but that attempt also failed after objections were raised by the UK authorities, the spokesperson said.

The complainant allegedly arranged funds from relatives and paid a total of Rs 9.08 lakh to the accused, who has so far returned only Rs 40,000.

Crime Branch Investigation

A preliminary verification by the Crime Branch found that the accused had allegedly acted with fraudulent intent from the outset, inducing the complainant to part with money through misrepresentation, the spokesperson said.

He said the investigation has been entrusted to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Jasrotia, and a further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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